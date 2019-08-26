Clear

Kevin's back, and talks about how long the rain will stick around

Kevin's back, and talks about how long the rain will stick around

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 5:30 PM
Updated: Aug 26, 2019 5:30 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Kevin's back, and talks about how long the rain will stick around

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. cloudy, with a low around 71. south wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. tuesday showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1pm. cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 81. south southwest wind 9 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 59. west northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. much of the focus "at the g-7 economic summit" has been on the escalating trade war between the united states and china. the latest developments.. when "news 10 first at 5" returns! "president donald trump" is on his way donald trump" "president returns! first at 5" when "news 10 developments.. the latest and china. united states between the trade war the escalating has been on summit" g-7 economic focus "at the
Terre Haute
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Showers & Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 8-26

Image

Health department looking at new regulations for food trucks

Image

Second Vigo County Menards location set to open Tuesday

Image

Local restaurant teams up with VCSC to encourage childhood literacy

Image

Eastern Greene students return to class after HAZMAT incident

Image

Wabash Valley Community Foundation CODA grant

Image

Kevin's back, and talks about how long the rain will stick around

Image

'Welcome Week' kicks off at Ivy Tech

Image

Section of Margaret Avenue in Terre Haute closes for construction

Image

Drought Creeping into Wabash Valley

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore