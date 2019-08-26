Speech to Text for Kevin's back, and talks about how long the rain will stick around

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. cloudy, with a low around 71. south wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. tuesday showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1pm. cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 81. south southwest wind 9 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 59. west northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.