Speech to Text for Section of Margaret Avenue in Terre Haute closes for construction

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"a traffic alert reminder" for you now! as a portion "of margaret avenue" will be closed "all wee long". "margaret avenue".. from "1st street" to "prairieton road" is now closed. "crews" will be working to install "sanitary pipes" this week. work is expected to wrap-up by 5 p-m "friday". a reminder.. that "prairieton road" from "margaret" to "voorhees" is a closed "for some similar work". it's expected to re-open