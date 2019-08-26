Clear

Drought Creeping into Wabash Valley

Drought Creeping into Wabash Valley

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 5:21 PM
Updated: Aug 26, 2019 5:21 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Drought Creeping into Wabash Valley

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

monday, and we've been seeing rain scattered across the viewing area. storm team 10's chris piper joins us live in the elements, to tell us just how close to a drought we really are. ///////// kevin just by stepping outside today, you wouldn't think parts of the wabash valley are in a drought. that's exactly what's happening right now though. the united states drought monitor gets updated every week. the colors you are seeing on your screen are levels of drought. the brighter yellow is the first, or lowest category. this is called abnormally dry. the light brown, or tan color, is the next level. this is called moderate drought. there is a trend though that we can see looking at this. most of our viewing area is not directly in the drought area. in fact, the southern half is in better shape than the rest. that's because most of the showers and storms we've had, have been tracking south. now coming up at six, i'll dive a little deeper into this, and we'll also take a look at what the two state view looks like, both indiana and illinois. reporting in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10. > ////////
Terre Haute
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Showers & Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 8-26

Image

Health department looking at new regulations for food trucks

Image

Second Vigo County Menards location set to open Tuesday

Image

Local restaurant teams up with VCSC to encourage childhood literacy

Image

Eastern Greene students return to class after HAZMAT incident

Image

Wabash Valley Community Foundation CODA grant

Image

Kevin's back, and talks about how long the rain will stick around

Image

'Welcome Week' kicks off at Ivy Tech

Image

Section of Margaret Avenue in Terre Haute closes for construction

Image

Drought Creeping into Wabash Valley

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore