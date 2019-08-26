Speech to Text for Drought Creeping into Wabash Valley

monday, and we've been seeing rain scattered across the viewing area. storm team 10's chris piper joins us live in the elements, to tell us just how close to a drought we really are. ///////// kevin just by stepping outside today, you wouldn't think parts of the wabash valley are in a drought. that's exactly what's happening right now though. the united states drought monitor gets updated every week. the colors you are seeing on your screen are levels of drought. the brighter yellow is the first, or lowest category. this is called abnormally dry. the light brown, or tan color, is the next level. this is called moderate drought. there is a trend though that we can see looking at this. most of our viewing area is not directly in the drought area. in fact, the southern half is in better shape than the rest. that's because most of the showers and storms we've had, have been tracking south. now coming up at six, i'll dive a little deeper into this, and we'll also take a look at what the two state view looks like, both indiana and illinois. reporting in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10. > ////////