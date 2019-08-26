Clear

Terre Haute man sentenced in child abuse case that ended with 14-month-old boy's tongue split with s

Terre Haute man sentenced in child abuse case that ended with 14-month-old boy's tongue split with scissors

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 5:19 PM
Updated: Aug 26, 2019 5:19 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Terre Haute man sentenced in child abuse case that ended with 14-month-old boy's tongue split with s

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"a terre haute man".. will spend the next "28"-years behin bars "for his role in a child abuse case". "scott edwards" heard his sentence this afternoon. you'll remember.. "edwards" "pleaded guilty" in a child neglect case "back in may". according to court records.. "edwards" was taking care of his girlfriend's "14"-month-old son "cameron." during that time.. records show.. "cameron" suffered a split tongue. "police" believe "edwards" likely cut it with scissors. "the child" also had several bruises and other injuries. "edwards" was charged "with aggravated battery" and "neglec of a dependent". he "pleaded guilty" to those charges. "a judge" sentenced him to "14"-years a piece "for each charge". "those sentences" will be served consecutively. "edwards" has chosen "to appeal
Terre Haute
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Showers & Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 8-26

Image

Health department looking at new regulations for food trucks

Image

Second Vigo County Menards location set to open Tuesday

Image

Local restaurant teams up with VCSC to encourage childhood literacy

Image

Eastern Greene students return to class after HAZMAT incident

Image

Wabash Valley Community Foundation CODA grant

Image

Kevin's back, and talks about how long the rain will stick around

Image

'Welcome Week' kicks off at Ivy Tech

Image

Section of Margaret Avenue in Terre Haute closes for construction

Image

Drought Creeping into Wabash Valley

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore