Terre Haute man sentenced in child abuse case that ended with 14-month-old boy's tongue split with s

"a terre haute man".. will spend the next "28"-years behin bars "for his role in a child abuse case". "scott edwards" heard his sentence this afternoon. you'll remember.. "edwards" "pleaded guilty" in a child neglect case "back in may". according to court records.. "edwards" was taking care of his girlfriend's "14"-month-old son "cameron." during that time.. records show.. "cameron" suffered a split tongue. "police" believe "edwards" likely cut it with scissors. "the child" also had several bruises and other injuries. "edwards" was charged "with aggravated battery" and "neglec of a dependent". he "pleaded guilty" to those charges. "a judge" sentenced him to "14"-years a piece "for each charge". "those sentences" will be served consecutively. "edwards" has chosen "to appeal