Speech to Text for Local homicide case picked up by national headline

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

been let go. "a local homicide case" is getting "some national attention". "people magazine" has picked up on the story "of kay-lyn whitaker". the "20"-year-old was killed in martinsville, illinois "on halloween" in 20-14. whitaker's mother "leslie roberts says".. she wants her daughter's story "to make an impact". news 10's "richard solomon" spent some time talking "with roberts today". he joins us now.. with more on their conversation. ////// i talked with leslie roberts at the pre trial hearing for connor scott. he's the man who confessed to killing kaylyn whitaker. roberts told me it's an honor that her daughter's story has caught the attention of people magazine. she believes her daughter's story being told on a bigger platform.. will help more people. /////// a case that's taken nearly 5 years to solve now gains national headlines. " what we've lost with our kaylyn isn't measurable...it's a nightmare and you have to wake up everyday to the same nightmare every single day " people magazine will feature the story of kaylyn whitaker. whitaker was killed on halloween in 2014. on monday...her mohter leslie roberts attended a pre trial hearing for connor scott. the man who confessed to killing whitaker. "it's respect for kaylyn. it is such a great honor for our story and kaylyn's story to be publicized" the story will tell the couple's love story. and how scott became a controling and possessive person over kaylyn. roberts says her daughter's story needs to be told. "kaylyn lived her life as the movie sleeping with the enemy. and of course that broke my heart. she wasn't able to get out of this relationship" roberts wants her daughter's story to be a beacon of light to others who may be living in similar situations. "it's always going to hurt cause we don't have kaylyn anymore. maybe other people might be able to see the signs of abuse being a victim of this type of relationship" ///////// the pre trial sentencing is set for september 30th. roberts told me once scott is sentenced...the family will finally have a sense of peace. right now.. scott is being held in the clark county jail. coming up at 6 you'll hear more from roberts on the people magazine article..and when the issue will hit stores. back to you. ////////// ////////// back to you. will hit stores. when the issue article..and magazine people roberts on the more from 6 you'll hear coming up at jail. clark county held in the scott is being right now.. sense of peace. finally have a family will sentenced...the scott is told me once roberts 30th. september set for sentencing is the pre trial ///////// relationship" type of victim of this type of relationship" ///////// the pre trial sentencing is set for september 30th. roberts told me once scott is sentenced...the family will finally have a sense of peace. right now.. scott is being held in the clark county jail. coming up at 6 you'll hear more from roberts on the people magazine article..and when the issue will hit stores. back to you.