All You Need to Know for Monday

happening today - students at eastern greene middle school return to class. that's after a hazmat situation cancelled classes on thursday and friday. the superintendent says air quality tests inside the middle school came back negative for anything harmful. two students and three staff members complained of upper respiratory problems. investigators think a laminator may be to blame. the laminator was being used in a room that was not properly ventilated and it may have released ozone.

indiana state police issued nearly 200 traffic tickets in vigo county. that was friday and saturday night during the scheid diesel extravaganza. there were 198 traffic tickets. troopers wrote 367 warnings. Nineteen people were arrested for driving under the influence. troopers wrote 58 tickets for seatbelt violations. you can see more i-s-p patrol results on our website, wthitv.com

an investigation continues into a sunday afternoon fire in terre haute. smoke billowed from this home on shields avenue near 28th street. neighbors say there is not a fire hydrant nearby, so crews had to connect to a hydrant a few blocks over. a family pet died in the fire.

a cause for another house fire is also under investigation. it happened on 1st avenue in terre haute just before 9:00 last night. no injuries were reported.

happening now - forecasters are keeping close watch on the 4th tropical storm of the atlantic hurricane season. the u.s. national hurricane center says tropical storm dorian could intensify to near hurricane strength over the eastern caribbean sea by tomorrow.

Today celebrates national "equal rights day." as part of that celebration community members will come together to march on indiana state university’s campus. the march represents a movement. it focuses on the 99th anniversary of the women's suffrage. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from the campus. she has more on the meaning behind the march. this march is something that's very powerful. it represents history and how far we've come. Today community members will march in honor of the 19th amendment and equality all around the world. the festivities will begin at 5:15 p.m. at "parking lot g" on campus. there you are welcome to make posters with powerful messages to march alongside with. marchers will proceed along the east, south and west side of campus while listening to songs of the suffragists. this year $20 bills with "harriet tubman" printed on them will be handed out. it's to spread awareness while putting a female face on the paper currency. lastly, the event will end here at 7 at dede plaza. trams are available for those who are unable to walk. everyone in the community is encouraged to come out. they are also taking women's hygiene products as donations to give to local shelters. reporting live from isu's campus, jk, news 10.

