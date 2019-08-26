Clear

Monday: Showers and Storms, cool. HIGH: 75

After a beautiful weekend, rainy conditions are moving back to the area. Expect off and on showers all day and temperatures in the mid 70's.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 8:25 AM
Updated: Aug 26, 2019 8:48 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Monday Night: Showers, cloudy. LOW: 70

Tuesday: Rainy start, sky clears later. HIGH: 81

Detailed Forecast:

After a beautiful weekend, rainy conditions are moving back to the area. Expect off and on showers all day and temperatures in the mid 70's. Tonight temperatures will fall slowly into the lower 70's and showers are possible through the night. By tomorrow we should see a rainy start to the day with highs in the lower 80's. Sunlight could return late tomorrow.

Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Rain for the start of the work week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

