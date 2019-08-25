Speech to Text for Lung disease linked to vaping

a person in a person in illinois who developed a respiratory illness linked to vaping has died. in tonight's health alert... the number of possible cases in illinois has grown from 12 to 22. the centers for disease control announced on friday "193" potential cases of lung disease from vaping. these cases come from "22" states. this number has grown from a report on wednesday where 153 cases in 16 states were reported. respiratory therapist -- jimmy mckanna -- says using a juul will impact your lungs. "people are starting to find out that inflamation is being caused down there and it's actually showing up on people, and they are turning into patients and they are ending up on ventilators." he warns that juuling may not seem as harmful as smoking but... once the damange is done