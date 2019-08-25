Speech to Text for ISP issues nearly 200 traffic tickets during Diesel Fest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and dealing meth. indiana state police issued nearly 2-hundred traffic tickets in vigo county friday and saturday evening. there were extra patrols to ensure everyone was celebrating responsibly during the scheid diesel extravaganza. troopers also made several drunk driving arrests... and issued tickets for people not wearing their seatbelts. here's a quick rundown of some of the numbers. there were 198 traffic tickets... troopers wrote 367 warnings. 19 people were arrested for driving under the influence... and troopers wrote 58 tickets for seatbelt violations. state police patroled in marked and unmarked cars and trucks. you can see more i-s-p patrol results on our website... wthitv.com.