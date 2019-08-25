Speech to Text for Eastern Greene students to return to school Monday

students in greene county will return to class tomorrow after a hazmat situation sent students and staff to the hospital last week. we have new details for you tonight about the tests done inside eastern greene schools... and what may have caused the issued. the interim superintendent released a statement saying school will be back in session monday. she says several local and state agencies performed air quality tests inside the middle school and all have come back negative for any harmful substances. the problem started thursday when two students and three staff members complained of upper respiratory problems. the superintendent says investigators think a laminator may be to blame. she says the laminator was being used in a room that was not properly ventilated and it may have released ozone. she says that would explain the symptoms. the laminator has been removed. in her release the superintendent says quote: we understand that the community wanted more answers during this incident but we didn't have the answers to give. - end quote. she goes on to thank everyone for their support... and says there will be a future meeting to analyze safety procedures.