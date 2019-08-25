Speech to Text for Farmers view fields from above

surprised"." taking to the sky... to survey the land. farmers are assessing their fields from a wider and higher perspective thanks to an air tour... and they're seeing how time -- and other factors -- are impacting the soil. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 at six. illinois growers had the opportunity to get a bird's eye view of their farms today. an "air tour" was offered at the casey airport. planes flew over fields -- giving farmers the chance to see how their crops are doing now... but also how those fields may fair in the future. news 10's richard solomon took to the skies with one farmer to get a new view on a tool that is changing the game. it's new for you tonight at six. richar} this year's air tour attracted more farmers than usual. many aren't happy with how mother nature has acted this summer. one farmer i spoke with told me being up in the air gave him an idea of what his crops were up against. pk} for all his life tony baird has been on a farm. but this bad season has brought him and many other farmers out to the casey airport . "my grandpa always likes to use the word challenge...so it's been a challenge. there was always something that needed done" they're checking out their crops...from the air!. the clark and cumberland county soil and water conservation department sponsor an air show every year. baird told me he wasn't happy with what he saw from above. "we knew our wet spots were going to be wet. a lot of holes a lot of nothing a lot of yellow. we didn't really want to see that" sandy staszak is a pilot at the airrport. she says farmers get a birds eye view from the air. "you can't walk all these farm fields. they seem them from the road but to be over the top it just really shows them what's going on there" barid says he's going to take what he saw and use it to have a better season next year. he says this is a fun yet important thing local farmers can do. "we can't just plant it leave it until we harvest we've got to know what's out there this kind of atleast gives you an idea of what you're going to be looking at" richar} the air tour has been going on for 40 years now. it's always the sunday before labor day. back to you.