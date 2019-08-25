Clear

Sunday: Partly sunny and nice again. High: 79°

Increasing clouds for your Sunday. A sprinkle may be possible.

Posted: Aug 25, 2019 9:11 AM
Updated: Aug 25, 2019 9:25 AM
Posted By: Eric Stidman

we'll see more clouds for the afternoon, with temps running in the upper 70s. the sky turns mostly cloudy tonight, with showers possible after midnight. a low tonight at 68. showers and thunderstorms likely tomorrow morning, a high for your monday only getting into the mid 70s. showers still possible tomorrow night, a low near 70.
Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
