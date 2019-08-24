Speech to Text for eBash hosts Fortnite competition

a ebash -- a ebash -- a video arcade store in terre haute -- is challenging gamers in a "fortnite" competition. winners get big money! the store is hosting a qualifying tournament for high school students right now. the event began last saturday and ends tomorrow morning at 8. gamers try to get the most points while playing fortnite. news 10 stopped by the store earlier today to check out the competition -- which players say is tough. "i do play fort night myself. i play it a little bit but these kids are unbelievably good. they surpass me on a whole other level honestly. it's honestly pretty cool to sit there and watch them and see the kind of skill they bring to our store." the first "99" players with the most points will qualify for an upcoming tournament. that tournament will take place at ebash on august 31st. winners get