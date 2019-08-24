Speech to Text for Friendship House connects people

the house at "1-15 south 18-th street" in terre haute has a new purpose. it's now called the friendship house. new for you tonight at 10... we got a look inside an open house today. the space is funded by a grant from the center for congregations. it's a space to cultivate relationships between young adults and individuals with disabilities. the goal is to help college-age people become advocates for others with disabilities. the house is rooted in the idea that residents can eat... pray... and celebrate together. resident manager jess berryhill says she hopes the home will lead to a stronger community. "it's my prayer that this space becomes a hub for community whether it's people dropping in on the front porch or people coming for meals.// that's the end goal. that this can be a bright light in a neighborhood." berryhill says roughly 75