Speech to Text for 'Cuts for CODA' supports shelter for abuse victims

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

noon. people across the valley are doing what they can to make sure a domestic abuse shelter stays open. you'll remember... we told you how the council on domestic abuse -- or coda -- needs to raise 150 thousand dollars to keep the shelter doors open. already... 25-thousand dollars has been raised towards that goal. that work continued today. capelli salon in terre haute hosted a fundraiser. it was called "cuts for coda." customers could get 10-dollar hair cuts. all proceeds -- plus tips -- were donated right to coda. the salon is also raffling a prize basket. that drawing will take place september 13th. the money raised from the raffle will also be given to coda. those at the salon say it's amazing to see everyone in the community come together to help the shelter. "i've never like walked a mile in these women's shoes, but i think every woman feels and deserves a place to feel safe. i think it's extremely important to have a home, a safe place, and that means a lot to me. i wanted to be able to do anything that i could to just be a part of helping." if coda does not raise the money it needs by september 13th... officials say they will have to suspend residential services. already... some staff members have been let go. you can find complete coverage of this story -- including why the shelter needs financial support -- on our website... wthitv.com.