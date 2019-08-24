Clear

South Vermillion Boys Soccer

Posted: Aug 24, 2019 6:41 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

10-0... next up on the pitch, south vermillion boys took on north montgomery in their second home game of the season... sv came ready to play in this one, 10 mins into the first half, justin vaughn already scored in the first minute of the contest, looking for another, the chargers collapse around him but forget about keegan mackey, he chips it in for the goal...wildcats lead 2-0... later in the 1st, chargers on the attack, check out the save by senior ian lori, just getting a hand on the ball and deflecting it out of bounds... 2nd half now, north montgomery on the attack again, this time they try to go cross net on lori but he's ready for it and gobbles up the ball...wildcats still lead 2-1... later in the 2nd, chargers corner kick, perfect ball to the back post, off the head of a north montgomery player but lori sends it away once again...wildcats protecting that lead late... after scoring two quick goals in the first 10 minutes of action, south vermillion holds strong and picks up their first win of
