South Vermillion Girls Soccer

South Vermillion Girls Soccer

Posted: Aug 24, 2019 6:40 PM
Updated: Aug 24, 2019 6:40 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

draw.> today was the home opener for the south vermillion girls as they welcomed the north montgomery chargers to their new field... 1st half, chargers up 3-0, senior goalie ashlea chubb doing everything she can to keep her wildcats in this one as she handles the dribbler in front of the goal... later in the 1st, sv down 4-0 and the chargers are again on the attack, chubb dives to her right and blocks this shot out of bounds... north montgomery really testing the conditioning of chubb inbetween the pipes but she dives and saves this one before the half... the wildcats never quit in this contest, but the chargers were too much to handle as north montgomery beats south vermillion
