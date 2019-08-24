Clear

West Vigo Boys Tennis

Posted: Aug 24, 2019 6:39 PM
Updated: Aug 24, 2019 6:39 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for West Vigo Boys Tennis

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hello and welcome back...coming into today the west vigo vikings boys tennis squad is one and one on the season... earlier this morning, the vikings hosted wrv, covington, and south put for their annual invitational... west vigo 1 single's dylan lemon trying to get the mometum rolling early, great placement on the volley back over the net, too much for the trojan's 1 to handle... later in the set, lemon catches his opponent on his heels with this drop shot, the return goes into the net, lemon wins 1 single's for west vigo... over to the three single's, west vigo's ashton matherly fires this one up the line, wrv can't send it back...great point for the vikings... wrv's connor banning wasn't going to go away without a fight though as he executes the perfect drop shot to get a point back for the wolverines... one double's pitted west vigo against south put, the eagles float the return over the net and austin robertson sends it back home with the spike...west vigo's 1 doubles would finish in 3rd place... so after all was said and done, the south putnam eagles won the west vigo invite with 16 points, the covington trojans finished in second with 14 points, west vigo comes in a third with 11 points, and wrv finishes the day in fourth place
A nice weekend shaping up!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

