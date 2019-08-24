Speech to Text for ALS WALK-A-THON

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

up later in sports. the wabash valley is putting the spotlight on a life-changing disease... the second annual "fight for my mom walk-a-thon" took place at memorial stadium today. the event is organized by amy hutson. her mom passed away from a-l-s. the goal of the event is to raise money and awareness for the growing disease. those from all over the valley walked for affected loved ones. organizers say it means a lot to see support from