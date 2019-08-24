Speech to Text for South Vermillion dedicates new soccer fields

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as fall sports begin... one wabash valley school is breaking in a brand new field. it's a project that's taken more than a year to finish. many say it's going to be a huge benefit for the athletes. news 10's richard solomon shares more on how one player is looking to make his last year the best year with ths new field. if you're an athlete -- or even used to be one -- you know how great it feels to play on your home field. now... south vermillion's girls and boys soccer teams have a place to call home. one player feels the new field is a start to a perfect season. this is logan maclaren's senior season. he's a mid fielder for the south vermillion boys soccer team maclaren and his teammates are say they're super stoked to be on their new field this year! "it's going to be surreal. i don't know what im going to think my nerves are going to be getting to me probably" before... the team had to play their games on the football field... and practice on the baseball field. but on saturday... spectators helped the teams dedicate the new field. both the girls and boys teams played. the project took nearly 18 months to finish. it costs roughly 1.5 million dollars. maclaren says everyone loves the way it's turned out "i love it that we got to have this field esecially for my last year and i love it for all these freshman and underclassmen" athletic director tim terry says he wants to make sure his athletes succeed on the playing field. terry believes having a home field allows the athletes to build important chemistry. "this is their place they don't have to go and share it and they've never had that luxery until now" maclaren told me this field is exactly what his team needed to start bringing in the championships. "we can just focus on our craft and we don't have to worry about anything else or whatever anyone else has to say" south vermillion is also expanding it's gym. it'll give athletes another place to workout during the winter.