Clear

Employees asked to turn over tablets for FBI investigation

Employees asked to turn over tablets for FBI investigation

Posted: Aug 24, 2019 6:24 PM
Updated: Aug 24, 2019 6:24 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Employees asked to turn over tablets for FBI investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

critics worry guns will be taken away from law abiding citizens based on false allegations. vincennes city employees have been asked to turn over government issued tablets as part of an f-b-i investigation. that's according to our news partners at w-v-u-t. you'll remember... the f-b-i executed a search warrant at the vincennes police department about three weeks ago. now... vincennes council members say city employees have been asked to turn in their tablets as part of that investigation. the police chief has said the department has and will cooperate.
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
A nice weekend shaping up!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

South Vermillion Boys Soccer

Image

South Vermillion Girls Soccer

Image

West Vigo Boys Tennis

Image

Trees, Inc. Ribeye Cookout

Image

Bike with a Biologist

Image

ALS WALK-A-THON

Image

South Vermillion dedicates new soccer fields

Image

Employees asked to turn over tablets for FBI investigation

Image

1 person injured in crash on Interstate 70

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 78°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'