Speech to Text for Employees asked to turn over tablets for FBI investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

critics worry guns will be taken away from law abiding citizens based on false allegations. vincennes city employees have been asked to turn over government issued tablets as part of an f-b-i investigation. that's according to our news partners at w-v-u-t. you'll remember... the f-b-i executed a search warrant at the vincennes police department about three weeks ago. now... vincennes council members say city employees have been asked to turn in their tablets as part of that investigation. the police chief has said the department has and will cooperate.