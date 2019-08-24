Clear

1 person injured in crash on Interstate 70

Posted: Aug 24, 2019 2:51 PM
Updated: Aug 24, 2019 2:51 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

all ways to maintain good heart health. this is on this is on interstate 70 in terre haute. you can see the traffic backed up in this area near mile marker 11. i just spoke with dispatchers and am told this is a result of an accident. one person was just taken to regional hospital. the accident happened around six this morning. i'm told crews will be on the scene for a while.
