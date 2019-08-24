Clear

Saturday: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 78°

A smooth-sailin' Saturday!

Posted: Aug 24, 2019 9:35 AM
Updated: Aug 24, 2019 9:53 AM
Posted By: Eric Stidman

continued continued sunshine for the afternoon and temps running in the upper 70s. you'll notice an occasional wind gust around 20 miles per hour. mostly clear and perfect bonfire weather tonight, a low at 56. tomorrow looks good, a few clouds for your sunday and a high at 81. then, a few showers possible tomorrow night, a low at 66.
Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
A nice weekend shaping up!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

