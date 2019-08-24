Speech to Text for In The Zone August 24th

good evening.... i don't know about i don't know good evening.... good evening.... good evening.... i don't know about everyone at home, but i'm pumped up for another season of high school football and in the zone.. this is my 11th year to do in the zone and sports 10 is ready to bring you high school football highlights all season long from around the wabash valley.. i have a new sidekick on the show in marty ledbetter..... after several years of being behind the scenes on friday night, i've moved in front of the camera to the prime seats... i'm ready to go, the question is....are you fans ready for tonight's action??? we have highlights from 10 games.... last year northview beat terre haute north for just the third time ever... patriots head coach chris barrett told me earlier in the week it's not about revenge for his ballclub, but we all know north has waited a year to make up for that loss.... terre haute north hosted northview... usually early in the season you see some sloppy plays.....special teams playing a big part in this game in the first half... northview punts, terre haute north coughs up the football isaac torbert lands on it for northview....but the knights couldn't cash in on the turnover... north's turn to make a play on special teams....matt gauer with a high booming punt that northview misplays....keegan collins gets it for the patriots, but they fail to score on the turnover as well... no score in the fourth.....north qb matt gauer going deep but he's picked off korbin allen..... that keeps the game scoreless...still no score midway through the fourth... north ball, facing third and 20....guaer rolls out and fires a perfect pass to his playmaker jace russell for a 32-yard touchdown reception... that gives the patriots a seven-nothing lead with 6:18 to play and that score turns out to be the difference... terre haute north wins by a touchdown, thanks to the tandem of gauer and russell.... terre haute south was looking to pull the upset, the braves hosted 4a....second ranked evansville central... caleb stultz finds james mallory, we're going to hear that a lot this season....mallory moves the chains for a south first down... don't see this every day...stultz throws on to his six-five, 275 pound lineman jason swarens.... remember he's a shot put state champ, kid is a beast..he scores from 14 yards out but it drew a flag for ineligible receiver... play comes back, but this one didn't....same drive in the second quarter... allen haire rumbling, stumbling his way inside the five... couple plays later, its that tandem....stultz to mallory for a one-yard score.. the two remind me of tom brady and wes welker... how about this....terre haute south delivers one of the biggest upsets on the opening night of the season... the braves beat 4a, number two evansville central 28-12.....its the highest ranked opponent south has ever beaten in football.... 1a north central has gotten the best of west vigo recently...the t-birds have beaten under 5 mins left in the 1st half, dane andrews rolls to his right, fires to the pylon and connects with kaleb hannahs for the touchdown...viks up 26-0 at the half... 3rd qtr, t-birds trying to get things going but this doesn't help...north central fumbles the snap, it's recovered by hannahs...west vigo takes over inside the north central red zone... just a few plays later, andrews from the gun finds braxton gabbard underneath the coverage...he strolls into the end zone...west vigo extends their lead 32-0... the vikings snap their two year losing streak to the t-birds as west vigo wins 40 to 8... there was also a speciall moment at halftime in the north central west vigo game tonight... the thunderbirds retired kaygan ennen's jersey during a special halftime ceremony... kaygan was apart of the first north central football team to ever win a sectional title last season... ennen passed back in december after a tragic car accident... his number will never be worn again but his memory will live on through those who knew him... <kegan was you know just one of the kind...remembered always as a north central thunderbird.> that's just the first block of our show, we still have a lot of games to get to including action from the 1a state runner up north vermillion falcons... plus, linton and sullivan were both at home tonight....find out who the miners and arrows did....when in the zone returns... over the southridge raiders tonight at the roy... miners down 12-0 in the second quarter but trey goodman finds clayton hauser and throws a strike. then goodman shows he can do it with the run as well. he converts the sneak to get the miners on the board. linton came out with a huge defenive series to close the half. southridge threatening and luke lannan just powers through the blocker and picks up the tackle in the backfield. then with time winding down, southridge quarterback chase taylor throws the fade to the endzone and gavin house wins the jump ball for the interception. it felt like linton had a huge momentum shift with that stand. but southridge would score 16 unanswered points to end the game. they knock off the miners 28-20 to start the year. sullivan kicked off their season at home against north knox.... midway through the 1st, 3rd and long for the arrows when tristan drake chucks it down the sideline, check out the tremondous catch from grant bell...arrows gaining momentum... later in the drive, in classic sullivan fashion, get down to the red zone through the air, finish them off on the ground as jakeb skinner breaks the arm tackles on his way to the end zone...sullivan takes the early lead... 9 seconds left in the quarter, sullivan says why not take a shot, drake fires to his number one target kyle vernelson who makes the catch, breaks the tackle to go 80 yards to the house...sullivan leads 15 to nothing after a qtr of action... the warrios battle back and make this one a tight contest, but for the 9th straight time, sullivan beats north knox 15-12... no team enters the season with a bigger bullseye on them than north vermillion..... that's what happens when you make it to state twice in the last five years... the 1a state runner-up falcons began their season on the road at owen valley... first drive of the game and the falcons are marching. brennan ellis steps up and finds colby west for the touchdown...ellis threw for four tds and 284 yards in the air... then how about a little history folks...mackenzie crowder comes on for the extra point, and she nails it becoming the first girl to score a point in north vermillion football history. owen valley trying to answer. but there's that man again. it's ellis on defense this time going up top for the interception. and the falcons make the most of the turnover. handoff to wyatt reynolds...little cut back and he's all by himself... reynolds takes it to the house. he rushed for 119 yards... and north vermillion starts the year off in impressive fashion. falcons win 43-8 over owen valley. still to come we have stops at riverton parke and parke heritage... and we head way down south in the evansville area with vincennes lincoln and washington... bigger things are expected this year for the wolves as they return three all-state players... 1a, number 10 parke heritage hosted seeger...with a nice crowd on hand. and quarterback logan white gave them all something to see tonight. look at this play. white scrambles and finds nothing but green grass ahead. what a run, and the wolves offense was going full throttle. were you wondering if white could do it with his arm too? because the answer is yes. that's a rocket reeled in by anthony wood on the other end...white finishes the night with seven total touchdowns... the offense was unreal tonight but the defense came to play as well. check out the group effort with the gang tackle to come up with a bigtime 4th down stop. how about those wolves tonight. what a start to the year, beating seeger 52-7. riverton parke was looking for their first win over attica... panthers trailing early but putting a nice drive together here...derek lebron drops back and connects with brandon hazzard for the big play... then, hazzard showing he can do it with his legs as well...he turns the corner and picks up the first down to keep the panthers drive alive... down in the red zone, rp smelling the end zone and they give the rock to keaton allen who bullies his way in for the score... that score tied the game early but attica would control things from there as they beat riverton parke 50 to 6... vincennes lincoln was looking to win their fourth straight season opener.... the 3a, 11th ranked alices opened their season at evansville bosse.... 1st quarter.. julius hardiman checking in at quarterback.... he takes the two yard plunge to give the alices a 6 - 0 lead. now its time for the defense to shine.. on third and short.. hardiman with another big play, he body slams the bosse ball carrier..... the vincennes lincoln defense looked like the 2000 ravens defense....the had four interceptions and four fumble recoveries..... vincennes lincoln upsets evansville bosse 28-10.... washington with a tough opener at boonville... running clock in the 2nd half, hatchets down 42-0, but still fighting. trey reed goes deep to seth holtsclaw. big gainer near midfield. 4th quarter now: holtsclaw with a big run down inside the 10. then, reed on the qb keeper....going right and he gets it in for 6! tough night for washington....boonville wins 42-6. time now for the sports 10 spirit award for tonight... first up the terre haute south fans sullivan fans owen valley fans northview fans terre haute north fans and finally parke heritage fans... sports 10 smashes of the night are back for another year... julius hardiman from vincennes lincoln is up first....i wouldn't mess with hardiman, that looks like it hurts... north central ran into a brick wall known as ethan burgess....he's the west vigo kicker, he usually don't see a lot of kickers that big...he's gets his meanness from his old man! time now for our subway play of the night.... that goes to mckenzie crowder.....she kicked this extra point tonight to become the first girl to ever score a point in north vermillion football history and she would of made that from 30 yards out, she's got a leg.... congrats mckenzie on making history... back again this year is the always popular sports 10 top five fantasy stars of the night... parke heritage qb - logan white - 317 passing, 4 tds, 3 rushing tds.... north vermillion qb - brennan ellis - 274 passing, 4 tds, 45 rushing, td, pick. west vigo qb - dane andrews - 224 passing, 5 tds..... north daviess qb- tanner reed - 274 passing, 4 tds.... vincennes lincoln safety - e smith - two pick-six's.