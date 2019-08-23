Speech to Text for First Terre Haute Beer Festival set for September 21

craft beer, craft beer, live music, and food. that will all be available at the "first" terre haute beer festival. more than 20 different types of craft beer will be available. terre haute brewing company is one local business that's participating. head brewer anthony megali says this is a great way to support local business. "just getting out there and supporting and just having a good time. that's really what it's all about. get together have a good time and meet different people and try different experiences." the event is set for saturday, september 21st from 2 to 6 p-m at meadows shopping center. the ticket price includes unlimited samples. v-i-p tickets are available for those who wish to enter the event an hour early you can find more information on