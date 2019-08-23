Clear

Former Clark County Police Officer killed in the line of duty in western Illinois

Former Clark County Police Officer killed in the line of duty in western Illinois

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 10:22 PM
Updated: Aug 23, 2019 10:22 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Former Clark County Police Officer killed in the line of duty in western Illinois

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

an illinois state police trooper with wabash valley ties has died.. officials say he was shot while serving a warrant early this morning. now.. officials are sharing who he is and what happened.. good evening and welcome to news 10 on myfox10 officials say swat trooper nicholas hopkins died in the line of duty today in east st. louis. he was 33 years old. he was also a 10-year veteran of the illinois state police. news 10 has learned hopkins had wabash valley ties. he worked for the casey, illinois police department. illinois state police say the shooting happened while the swat team was serving a warrant at a home. they say gunfire was exchanged. trooper hopkins was shot and taken to a hospital where he later died. police say they arrested three people.. at this time.. it is unknown if the shooter was one of those men. i-s-p director brendan kelly says this is the first illinois state police swat team member killed in 20 years. the casey police department and several other agencies have expressed their condolences. and within the hour.. illinois governor j-b pritzker released a statement it reads in part... "the state of illinois stands with trooper hopkins' family and the entire illinois state police family as they grieve the loss of another heroic officer." officer."
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Indianapolis
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
A nice weekend shaping up!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

First Terre Haute Beer Festival set for September 21

Image

Former Clark County Police Officer killed in the line of duty in western Illinois

Image

Job Fair at the Vigo County Public Library

Image

A 92-year-old woman said she wanted to ride the train at Deming Park again, on Friday...she got her

Image

Irritated skin, burning eyes, and nose, coughing, and shortness of breath...health officials talks d

Image

Robert Baldwin sentenced

Image

Officials say they will no longer need to use the Red Flag Law after shots were fired toward Sulliva

Image

Police search for Sullivan bank robbery suspect

Image

Police activity at cemetery in southern Indiana tied to cold case

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'