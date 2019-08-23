Speech to Text for Former Clark County Police Officer killed in the line of duty in western Illinois

an illinois state police trooper with wabash valley ties has died.. officials say he was shot while serving a warrant early this morning. now.. officials are sharing who he is and what happened.. good evening and welcome to news 10 on myfox10 officials say swat trooper nicholas hopkins died in the line of duty today in east st. louis. he was 33 years old. he was also a 10-year veteran of the illinois state police. news 10 has learned hopkins had wabash valley ties. he worked for the casey, illinois police department. illinois state police say the shooting happened while the swat team was serving a warrant at a home. they say gunfire was exchanged. trooper hopkins was shot and taken to a hospital where he later died. police say they arrested three people.. at this time.. it is unknown if the shooter was one of those men. i-s-p director brendan kelly says this is the first illinois state police swat team member killed in 20 years. the casey police department and several other agencies have expressed their condolences. and within the hour.. illinois governor j-b pritzker released a statement it reads in part... "the state of illinois stands with trooper hopkins' family and the entire illinois state police family as they grieve the loss of another heroic officer." officer."