Speech to Text for Job Fair at the Vigo County Public Library

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the vigo county public library held a job fair today. 14 employers had the opportunity to meet with prospective employees. employers ranged from manufacturing to food service. event coordinator sarah trover says the event had "86" people attend. ? "i think it is something that the community needs. especially to have the opportunity to meet with someone face to face, so it's more than just your resume or a piece of paper. anytime you have that face to face interaction the better." the vigo county library offered a preparation event on wednesday to help job seekers prepare their resume and wardrobe. trover says she hopes to have more events like this in the