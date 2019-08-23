Speech to Text for Irritated skin, burning eyes, and nose, coughing, and shortness of breath...health officials talks d

several local and state agencies are working to make sure a local school is safe. they've been conducting tests at eastern greene middle school. last night we told you about air quality issues. today, officials have said their testing hasn't confirmed any hazards. news 10s sarah lehman is live. she joins us now with more. patrece...rondrell... as you can see the parking lot and school here are completely empty. that's because the school is closed. the only people i've seen come in and out are inspectors. it will remain this way until more testing is done on sunday. i spoke with the greene county health department today. a spokesperson said officials are testing residue on the walls and floors. they are also checking all trash cans. yesterday several students and staff reporting having coughs shortness of breath... burning eyes and nose... and rashes on their skin. the greene county health department says multiple tests have been done and they haven't found anything concerning yet. greene county health officials say they want to figure out what the problem is. and they want to figure out how it got into the school. "as of currently i'm not aware of any criminal investigation. i know they do have video cameras and they are pulling those tapes to look into some of those tapes." again the health department is going to continue to do tests on the school throughout the weekend. the school says all tests right now are strictly precautionary to make sure students... staff... and the surrounding area are safe. at this point they haven't released specific information about what led up to this. reporting live in greene county im sarah lehman news 10 back to you. vigo county