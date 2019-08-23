Clear

Irritated skin, burning eyes, and nose, coughing, and shortness of breath...health officials talks d

Irritated skin, burning eyes, and nose, coughing, and shortness of breath...health officials talks discusses Eastern Greene HAZMAT incident

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 6:54 PM
Updated: Aug 23, 2019 6:54 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Irritated skin, burning eyes, and nose, coughing, and shortness of breath...health officials talks d

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

several local and state agencies are working to make sure a local school is safe. they've been conducting tests at eastern greene middle school. last night we told you about air quality issues. today, officials have said their testing hasn't confirmed any hazards. news 10s sarah lehman is live. she joins us now with more. patrece...rondrell... as you can see the parking lot and school here are completely empty. that's because the school is closed. the only people i've seen come in and out are inspectors. it will remain this way until more testing is done on sunday. i spoke with the greene county health department today. a spokesperson said officials are testing residue on the walls and floors. they are also checking all trash cans. yesterday several students and staff reporting having coughs shortness of breath... burning eyes and nose... and rashes on their skin. the greene county health department says multiple tests have been done and they haven't found anything concerning yet. greene county health officials say they want to figure out what the problem is. and they want to figure out how it got into the school. "as of currently i'm not aware of any criminal investigation. i know they do have video cameras and they are pulling those tapes to look into some of those tapes." again the health department is going to continue to do tests on the school throughout the weekend. the school says all tests right now are strictly precautionary to make sure students... staff... and the surrounding area are safe. at this point they haven't released specific information about what led up to this. reporting live in greene county im sarah lehman news 10 back to you. vigo county
Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
A nice weekend shaping up!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Job Fair at the Vigo County Public Library

Image

A 92-year-old woman said she wanted to ride the train at Deming Park again, on Friday...she got her

Image

Irritated skin, burning eyes, and nose, coughing, and shortness of breath...health officials talks d

Image

Robert Baldwin sentenced

Image

Officials say they will no longer need to use the Red Flag Law after shots were fired toward Sulliva

Image

Police search for Sullivan bank robbery suspect

Image

Police activity at cemetery in southern Indiana tied to cold case

Image

Fork in the Road: Van-Go Ice Cream and More

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

CODA raises around $25,000 less than a week after announcing funding issues

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'