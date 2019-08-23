Clear

Robert Baldwin sentenced

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 6:51 PM
Updated: Aug 23, 2019 6:51 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

to you. a wabash valley man learned his fate today after admitting to killing his five year old son. robert baldwin pleaded guity but mentalliy ill in june. news 10 bureau chief gary brian was at today's sentencing. he tells us how many years baldwin will spend behind bars. 55-year-old robert baldwin learned today that he will spend the rest of his life in prison. he received 65 years behind bars. members of the family and a number of sheriff's deputies were on hand during today's sentencing. during the hearing.. the prosecution played a recorded interview with baldwin. that interview was with detectives after baldwin was arrested in 20-17. when questioned.. baldwin said he wanted to be taken to prison. he told detectives that he quote "saw no other way out of my situation." during the recording baldwin detailed how he carried out the murder of five year old gabriel baldwin. the five year old's grandmother spoke during the sentancing. she called the death the quote "most disgusting and repulsive act." "you know there are some cases where you can get justice and there are others where you really can't. somebody murders a five year old, helpless little child. nothing that happens in a courtroom is going to change that or make anything better." 65 years was the maximum sentence that baldwin could receive. live in vincennes, gary brian news 10. we're news 10. gary brian vincennes, live in vincennes, gary brian
