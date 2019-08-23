Clear

Officials say they will no longer need to use the Red Flag Law after shots were fired toward Sulliva

Officials say they will no longer need to use the Red Flag Law after shots were fired toward Sullivan County police

many of those same units responded to a standoff in sullivan... just hours later! news 10's richard solomon was there. he spoke with first responders on the scene and breaks down what happened. sullivan law enforcement didn't get a "break at all today. the stand-off happened a few hours after the bank robbery. it was at 4-7-8 west county road 75 south. i talked to sheriff clark cottom on the scene. no one was injured in the stand-off. sheriff cottom told me 2 of his deputies responded to a "welfare check". they heard "gun shots" coming from inside the house. i was told..the suspect did fire mutiple rounds. first responders took cover....closed down nearby roads...and called for backup. while they were waiting....the suspect "robert shonk-wiler" turned himself in. he was given a medical check up then taken to the sullivan county jail. there were no other suspects inside. "we're very fortunate here today that somebody wasn't killed i mean we have police officers standing on the front porch coming out here to help somebody /// it's not worth somebody getting shot or killed when somebodies inside with a rifle" deputies did find several guns inside the home. sheriff cottom told me they're using "criminal charges" to remove the weapons. back
