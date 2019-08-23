Speech to Text for Officials say they will no longer need to use the Red Flag Law after shots were fired toward Sulliva

many of those same units responded to a standoff in sullivan... just hours later! news 10's richard solomon was there. he spoke with first responders on the scene and breaks down what happened. sullivan law enforcement didn't get a "break at all today. the stand-off happened a few hours after the bank robbery. it was at 4-7-8 west county road 75 south. i talked to sheriff clark cottom on the scene. no one was injured in the stand-off. sheriff cottom told me 2 of his deputies responded to a "welfare check". they heard "gun shots" coming from inside the house. i was told..the suspect did fire mutiple rounds. first responders took cover....closed down nearby roads...and called for backup. while they were waiting....the suspect "robert shonk-wiler" turned himself in. he was given a medical check up then taken to the sullivan county jail. there were no other suspects inside. "we're very fortunate here today that somebody wasn't killed i mean we have police officers standing on the front porch coming out here to help somebody /// it's not worth somebody getting shot or killed when somebodies inside with a rifle" deputies did find several guns inside the home. sheriff cottom told me they're using "criminal charges" to remove the weapons. back