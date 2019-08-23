Speech to Text for Police search for Sullivan bank robbery suspect

authorities in sullivan are searching for a bank robber this evening..and they need your help. take a moment and look at these surveillance pictures. indiana state police say around 11 o'clock this morning...this man walked into the fifth third bank on west washington street in sullivan. police say he handed a teller an envelope with a note demanding money. less than two minutes later, the man left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. the suspect is described as a black male in his mid 20's. he's between 5-6 and 5-8..with a small build and a large mark on his neck. if you recognize this man or have any information...call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop.