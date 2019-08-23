Clear

Police activity at cemetery in southern Indiana tied to cold case

Police activity at cemetery in southern Indiana tied to cold case

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 6:44 PM
Updated: Aug 23, 2019 6:44 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Police activity at cemetery in southern Indiana tied to cold case

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to bring you "several" developing stories. news 10's rondrell moore has a breakdown on the changing situations. police in washington, indiana are in the middle of an investigation tonight. earlier today news 10 received a tip into the newsroom on a police presence at oak grove cemetery. according to the tip...police were putting up crime scene tape. we did reach out to indiana state police. they told us... this was all in connection to a cold case from the 19-80's. witnesses on the scene told us they saw crews digging up ground in the cemetery. when news 10 arrived on the scene.... that hole had been filled and the ground levelled out. "i just hope maybe this can finally bring a family some closure." news 10 is still working to learn the details of this cold case
Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
A nice weekend shaping up!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Job Fair at the Vigo County Public Library

Image

A 92-year-old woman said she wanted to ride the train at Deming Park again, on Friday...she got her

Image

Irritated skin, burning eyes, and nose, coughing, and shortness of breath...health officials talks d

Image

Robert Baldwin sentenced

Image

Officials say they will no longer need to use the Red Flag Law after shots were fired toward Sulliva

Image

Police search for Sullivan bank robbery suspect

Image

Police activity at cemetery in southern Indiana tied to cold case

Image

Fork in the Road: Van-Go Ice Cream and More

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

CODA raises around $25,000 less than a week after announcing funding issues

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'