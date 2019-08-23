Speech to Text for Police activity at cemetery in southern Indiana tied to cold case

to bring you "several" developing stories. news 10's rondrell moore has a breakdown on the changing situations. police in washington, indiana are in the middle of an investigation tonight. earlier today news 10 received a tip into the newsroom on a police presence at oak grove cemetery. according to the tip...police were putting up crime scene tape. we did reach out to indiana state police. they told us... this was all in connection to a cold case from the 19-80's. witnesses on the scene told us they saw crews digging up ground in the cemetery. when news 10 arrived on the scene.... that hole had been filled and the ground levelled out. "i just hope maybe this can finally bring a family some closure." news 10 is still working to learn the details of this cold case