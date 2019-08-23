Speech to Text for Fork in the Road: Van-Go Ice Cream and More

"the last fork in the road" was all about "a pizza shop" in sullivan that featured a pizza pie.. so hot.. you have to sign a waiver before eatting it. so after that.. "the crew" thought.. it would be "a good idea" to cool things down a bit. so it was off "to a spot".. that makes an ice cream sundae.. with "3"-of their favorite things: "chocolate", "chocolate", and "chocolate"! //////// /////// if you've driven down poplar street.. you may have wondered why this v-w bus is hanging out front every day. welcome to van-go ice cream and more. "i have a 1973 vw bus, what if we just went with a van you know on the go and so we just kinda went with that." devin's wife allison came up with a sundae that caught our eye. "she comes up with all the ideas and she said what if we did something with brownies." and that's how the brownie sundae was born. "we launched em and and we sold out the day of." nat/// scooping ice cream "if there is chocolate involved, there has to be chocolate in every bite, so we layer the cup with chocolate, and then we proceed to but the brownies in the bottom, then we put a scoop of ice cream, another layer of brownie, your whipped cream, your chocolate drizzle and we add on carmel if you would like." nat/// the brownie sundae and there's even "2"-size options to choose from. a person size sundae. nat/// whipped cream being added and the family version. ross tackled the "normal" sundae. nat/// it's a work of art, it's a little work of art, like you (laughter) while i decided the family size sundae was more my speed. nat/// it's supposed to feed a family of four....or me. (laughter) rip brownie sundae. know matter what size you decide, the brownie sundae is worth the trip. in terre haute with the fork in the road.. mike latta.. news 10. //////// "the brownie sundae" is on the menu "1"-week "out of the month". however.. "if" it becomes "a hit".. it may make the menu "full