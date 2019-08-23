Speech to Text for Friday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight things are going to be nice. clear, calm, and cool, as overnight lows drop to 55. tomorrow, plenty of sunshine, but not nearly as humid. day time highs comfortable, well below average at 78. then tomorrow night, another night like tonight. calm, cool, and clear, as overnight lows drop to 56. sunshine through the weekend, then rain moves back in monday. tonight things are going to be nice. clear, calm, and cool, as overnight lows drop to 55. tomorrow, plenty of sunshine, but not nearly as humid. day time highs comfortable, well below average at 78. then tomorrow night, another night like tonight. calm, cool, and clear, as overnight lows drop to 56. sunshine through the weekend, then rain moves back in monday. tonight things are going to be nice. clear, calm, and cool, as overnight lows drop to 55. tomorrow, plenty of sunshine, but not nearly as humid. day time highs comfortable, well below average at 78. then tomorrow night, another night like tonight. calm, cool, and clear, as overnight lows drop to 56. sunshine through the weekend, then rain moves back in monday. "the last fork in the tonight things are going to be nice. clear, calm, and cool, as overnight lows drop to 55. tomorrow, plenty of sunshine, but not nearly as humid. day time highs comfortable, well below average at 78. then tomorrow night, another night like tonight. calm, cool, and clear, as overnight lows drop to 56. sunshine through the weekend,