Speech to Text for CODA raises around $25,000 less than a week after announcing funding issues

"the vigo county community".. comes together.. to help an organization "in need". earlier this week.. we told you "how the council on domestic abuse" or, "coda" needed to raise "150"-thousand- dollars "to keep the doors open". "if" they don't raise the money.. "the abuse shelter" wil have to close. news 10's "patrece dayton".. joins us now "live" from our newsroom.. with an update on how organizations and are pulling together "to help". "and".. why "coda" is in this financial crisis. patrece.... /////// it never ceases to amaze me how the wabash valley pulls together in a time of need. just a few days ago we told you how terre haute's coda abuse shelter was going to close if it didn't raise thousands of dollars. and since then...a number of businesses..organizations and just regular people have stepped up to help. we can tell you.. since our story aired tuesday.. "25"-thousand dollars has been raised. and there are a number of fundraisers scheduled this weekend and next week. the goal is 150-thousand dollars. now....we wanted to know "why" coda is struggling financially? we spoke with the president of coda's board today. she wanted everyone to know the problem is a lag of state funding reimbursement. "...we are in the position we are in because of the lag of state reimbursements. our budget balances on paper. i would like people to understand that. we're in the position we are in because we are owed money from months ago that we can't go forward without ." ///////// carvill told us they have to spend the money first..."then" the state pays them back and it's that lag in payback that's caused this situation. they have until september 13th to raise the needed money or the residential services will close. just this afternoon.. some staff was let go because of the issues. we'll continue to folo this story. reporting live in the newsroom...i'm patrece dayton..back to you.