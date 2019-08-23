Clear

Vigo County Jail Agreement

Vigo County Jail Agreement

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 6:07 PM
Updated: Aug 23, 2019 6:07 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Vigo County Jail Agreement

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

operations". also today.. "the vigo county building commission".. approved "the jail lease agreement" with the county. news 10's.. "dominic miranda" was at the meeting this morning. he explains.. what all of this means "moving forward".. and "the building commission's role". ////// pk} the agreement basically means the building commission will own the new jail. it's a critical legal procedure. here's how it works. the building commisson is a 3 member board. the county commissioners appoint the members. the building commisson technically owns government assets. vigo county then leases those assets over a long period of time. for example. . . the building commission owns the current jail. . . the courthouse. . . and the government center. the county will get these facilities back when the debt from the buildings is paid off. this is the same process that will happen for the new jail. officials involved say today's action is progress. "this is a very important step forward for the county under this federal mandate to construct a jail." /// "it was a significant step in that we're at the stage now where this is what's necessary." coming up at 6. . . i'll tell you how the county plans on paying for this jail.. at the vigo county government center. . . i'm dominic miranda. . . news 10 //////// we've placed "the current jail plans" on our website. that's at "w-t-h-i
