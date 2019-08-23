Clear

County leaders unveil plans for new Vigo County Jail

County leaders unveil plans for new Vigo County Jail

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 5:33 PM
Updated: Aug 23, 2019 5:33 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for County leaders unveil plans for new Vigo County Jail

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new for you now at "5"... there are "new developments" to tell you about in the process to build "a new vigo county jail". "vigo county officials" have unveiled preliminary plans "for a new vigo county jail". "the county attorney".. sent-out the latest design "today". vigo county sheriff "john plasse" stopped by our station "to walk us through the plans". it includes space "for the sheriff's office" and "the jail". there are "2"-cell blocks with "2"-levels. "each cell block" has several pods. "this plan".. also has a more stream-lined way to move through the building. "sheriff plasse says".. "this design" has "more inmate visibility" and "more storage space" than the current jail. /////// /////// "the last jail and two additions we've done, we 've not done right and we're paying the price for that still. we have a federal lawsuit saying it's not constitutional ." /////// "sheriff plasse says".. this facility leaves room "for growth". coming-up for you tonight at "6".. we'll explain "why". and "how the new jail will impact
Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
A nice weekend shaping up!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Job Fair at the Vigo County Public Library

Image

A 92-year-old woman said she wanted to ride the train at Deming Park again, on Friday...she got her

Image

Irritated skin, burning eyes, and nose, coughing, and shortness of breath...health officials talks d

Image

Robert Baldwin sentenced

Image

Officials say they will no longer need to use the Red Flag Law after shots were fired toward Sulliva

Image

Police search for Sullivan bank robbery suspect

Image

Police activity at cemetery in southern Indiana tied to cold case

Image

Fork in the Road: Van-Go Ice Cream and More

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

CODA raises around $25,000 less than a week after announcing funding issues

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'