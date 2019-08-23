Speech to Text for County leaders unveil plans for new Vigo County Jail

new for you now at "5"... there are "new developments" to tell you about in the process to build "a new vigo county jail". "vigo county officials" have unveiled preliminary plans "for a new vigo county jail". "the county attorney".. sent-out the latest design "today". vigo county sheriff "john plasse" stopped by our station "to walk us through the plans". it includes space "for the sheriff's office" and "the jail". there are "2"-cell blocks with "2"-levels. "each cell block" has several pods. "this plan".. also has a more stream-lined way to move through the building. "sheriff plasse says".. "this design" has "more inmate visibility" and "more storage space" than the current jail. /////// /////// "the last jail and two additions we've done, we 've not done right and we're paying the price for that still. we have a federal lawsuit saying it's not constitutional ." /////// "sheriff plasse says".. this facility leaves room "for growth". coming-up for you tonight at "6".. we'll explain "why". and "how the new jail will impact