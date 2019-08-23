Clear

Greene County school district on lockdown after abduction attempt reported

Greene County school district on lockdown after abduction attempt reported

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 5:28 PM
Updated: Aug 23, 2019 5:28 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Greene County school district on lockdown after abduction attempt reported

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the investigation. staying in bloomfield... "an attempted abduction".. prompts a district-wide lockdown. that's according "to an alert" posted to the bloomfield school district's website. according to the release.. there was "an attempted abduction of an adult female" walking in town around noon. just as a precaution.. "the bloomfield campus" was placed "on an external lockdown". "administrators say".. "the school" was "not" targeted and all students and staff "were safe at all times". "news 10" has reached-out "to the bloomfield police department" for more information. as of air time.. we have yet
Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
A nice weekend shaping up!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

County leaders unveil plans for new Vigo County Jail

Image

Greene County school district on lockdown after abduction attempt reported

Image

Sullivan, IN Fifth-Third Bank robbery under investigation

Image

Scheid Diesel Extravaganza: What you can expect for the 23rd celebration of this event

Image

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler. HIGH: 79

Image

Thursday Overnight Forecast

Image

TH Chamber of Commerce recognizes community leaders

Image

Crime Stoppers: Conlee Turner

Image

Vermillion County school health aide arrested, accused of stealing prescription medication from an e

Image

HAZMAT incident reported at Eastern Greene Middle School, several hospitalized for observation, scho

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'