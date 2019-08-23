Speech to Text for Greene County school district on lockdown after abduction attempt reported

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the investigation. staying in bloomfield... "an attempted abduction".. prompts a district-wide lockdown. that's according "to an alert" posted to the bloomfield school district's website. according to the release.. there was "an attempted abduction of an adult female" walking in town around noon. just as a precaution.. "the bloomfield campus" was placed "on an external lockdown". "administrators say".. "the school" was "not" targeted and all students and staff "were safe at all times". "news 10" has reached-out "to the bloomfield police department" for more information. as of air time.. we have yet