Sullivan, IN Fifth-Third Bank robbery under investigation

Indiana State Police said the suspect was described as a black male in his mid 20s wearing a Planet Fitness shirt.

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 12:08 PM
Updated: Aug 23, 2019 12:08 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news at this hour.. as the fifth-third bank in sullivan, indiana is robbed. indiana state police say it happened just before "11"-this morning. few details are being released at this time. however.. the suspect is described as a black male in his mid-20's. he was last seen wearing a purple planet fitness t-shirt. police just released this picture to us moments ago. the man left the area on foot. if you have any information on who the suspect is.. or his where-abouts.. call police
