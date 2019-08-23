Speech to Text for Sullivan, IN Fifth-Third Bank robbery under investigation

breaking news at this hour.. as the fifth-third bank in sullivan, indiana is robbed. indiana state police say it happened just before "11"-this morning. few details are being released at this time. however.. the suspect is described as a black male in his mid-20's. he was last seen wearing a purple planet fitness t-shirt. police just released this picture to us moments ago. the man left the area on foot. if you have any information on who the suspect is.. or his where-abouts.. call police