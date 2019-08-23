Speech to Text for Scheid Diesel Extravaganza: What you can expect for the 23rd celebration of this event

the "scheid diesel extravaganza" kicks off this morning! the attendance is expected to exceed 15-thousand. from truck pulls... to drag racing... there is no shortage of events happening this weekend. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live from the wabash valley fairgrounds. she has more on what we can expect from the event this year. in just a few hours these fairgrounds will be packed with people... and all kinds of vehicles. here's what you should know about the event before heading out. the event will be held august 23rd through the 24th. tickets for each day are 40-dollars per person. if your child is 12 and under...they get in for free. parking is also free. tickets are "cash" only at the gate. you can expect to see contests...truck pulls...kiddie pulls...and drag racing. up to 60-thousand dollars will be awarded to winners. director of marketing. "melissa{kell-it) kellett" says it's exciting to have the event here in town.. and see it grow over the years. "we've been in business since 1982 and we've been doing the extravaganca now this is our 23rd year for this event. so its nice to be able to work in our community and also show support by bringing this competition to terre haute." for more information on the event... visit our website that's w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. reporting live from the fairgrounds, jk,