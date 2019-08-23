Clear

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler. HIGH: 79

We will see mostly sunny skies through the afternoon and temperatures will rise to the upper 70's.

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 7:13 AM
Updated: Aug 23, 2019 8:28 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler. HIGH: 79

Friday Night: Clear, cool. LOW: 58

Saturday: Mostly sunny, still nice. HIGH: 78

Detailed Forecast:

We will see mostly sunny skies through the afternoon and temperatures will rise to the upper 70's. Nice conditions will continue through the nigh tonight but it may be a bit chilly with temperatures dropping to the upper 50's. The clear skies will settle in and stay with us tomorrow to begin the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70's and conditions will stay nice through the day.

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Cooler and nice for the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

