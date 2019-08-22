Clear

TH Chamber of Commerce recognizes community leaders

The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce celebrated a big night on Thursday. It was its 106th annual meeting.

Posted By: Scott Arnold

the terre haute chamber of commerce is celebrating a big night.. tonight was its 106th annual meeting! leaders were hoping the city would "take flight." the event happened outdoors at the terre haute regional airport. tonight, the chamber honored several businesses and individuals for their contributions to terre haute. duke energy won the "building community award". first financial bank won the "building business award", and jared ell won the "young leader of the year" award. leaders say tonight was a great way to honor the city's best, in a fun atmosphere. 03:40:30,00 "we've got a lot of neat planes out here, a lot of neat things from the 181st intelligence wing. it's just a really cool way to kind of get together and celebrate some of the community's greatest assets." there was also a silent auction tonight. i was honored to be the master of
Thursday Overnight Forecast

TH Chamber of Commerce recognizes community leaders

Crime Stoppers: Conlee Turner

Vermillion County school health aide arrested, accused of stealing prescription medication from an e

HAZMAT incident reported at Eastern Greene Middle School, several hospitalized for observation, scho

Michael Ghant

Parke Heritage Football

THS Football

West Vigo volleyball

Northview volleyball

