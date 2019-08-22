Speech to Text for Crime Stoppers: Conlee Turner

in sullivan county. police are asking for your help to take a wanted man off the streets tonight. they're searching for a suspect wanted for dealing drugs. sheriff john plasse explains who they're looking for in tonight's crime stoppers report. this week crime stoppers report comes from the files of the vigo county sheriff's office. detectives are needing your help locating this individual. conlee turner is wanted on felony charges of dealing a controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance and possession. take a look at this image. turner is 20 years old, 6 feet 6 inches tall, brown hair and brown eyes. known addresses are 6886 south sullivan place, along with 5 waycross in terre haute. if you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop or go online at wthitv.com and follow the links. remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest. for crime stoppers and news 10 i am sheriff john plasse.