Vermillion County school health aide arrested, accused of stealing prescription medication from an e

A Vermillion County school health aide is facing theft charges after she is accused of stealing medicine from a student.

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 11:47 PM
Updated: Aug 22, 2019 11:47 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

crime news tonight.. police have arrested a school health aid for theft in vermillion county! indiana state police began their investigation into the theft of prescription medications at van duyn elementary school in may.. today... police arrested this woman.. lydia stevens in connection. shes accused of stealing the medication from a student. stevens is facing two charges of theft and a charge for
