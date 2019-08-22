Speech to Text for HAZMAT incident reported at Eastern Greene Middle School, several hospitalized for observation, scho

volleyball we are we are following a developing story out of greene county tonight.. several people are in the hospital after a hazmat situation at eastern greene middle school... crews have left for the night... but here are some pictures from the school earlier today.. eastern greene elementary and middle school were evacuated... school officials say it's because of a possible "air quality issue." now.. they're taking all the steps possible to make sure the students are kept safe. news 10's sarah lehman is live in our newsroom tonight.. she joins us now with what we know about this developing situation. patrece...rondrell... parents have been posting on social media all night with their concerns. one mother says her children saw the police and firemen enter with gas masks...and are now pretty scared. others.. are searching for answers. here's what we know... officials tell us some people have been sent to area hosptials for observation. as of right now there are no major injuries that we know of. we reached out to greene county general hospital. a spokesperson told us they have serveral emergency prepardenss plans...including a decontamination protocol. the center-jackson fire department and greene county health department are handling this incident. they say this isn't a gas leak.. but they have not determined exaclty what caused this situation. they're still performing tests. meanwhile, indiana state police says there is no criminal investigation right now. we will of course continue to update you on this developing story as we get more information. reporting live in the newsroom. i'm sarah lehman news 10. back to you. eastern greene schools will be closed tomorrow. that's according to a post from school leaders on social media. officials say no one can go into the building for their belongings.. until its cleared. schools will be closed until officials say it's safe. school leaders are working on their messaging system. in the meantime.. they're asking that you share the posts on