Clear

THS Football

Braves open with state ranked Evansville Central

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 10:49 PM
Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:49 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Scattered showers before a cool off
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Michael Ghant

Image

Parke Heritage Football

Image

THS Football

Image

West Vigo volleyball

Image

Northview volleyball

Image

Rylee Rogers

Image

Two Terre Haute organizations partner to put on special concerts for kids

Image

McCafe It Forward

Image

Hamilton Center is Awarded Meaningful Grant

Image

Bloomfield gets $405,000 for Ready Schools Initiative

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'