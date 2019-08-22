Speech to Text for Northview volleyball

as for the volleyball match between terre haute north and northview... abigial wright with a tough shot that northview can't return....with the point terre haute north goes up 20-19 in game one... may-zee pell with a sneaky shot right in the heart of the terre haute north defense that drops for a winner for northview... this best player tonight was kambree lucas...the northview senior just delivered one big spike after another... the ut-martin commit had 31 kills... northview gets the sweep three-nothing...lady knights pick up their 10th win in the last 11 regular