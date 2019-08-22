Clear

Rylee Rogers

Northview retires Rylee Rogers jersey

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 10:46 PM
Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

and welcome back... northview and terre haute north met in there annual early season volleyball showdown tonight, but their contest was anything but normal this year... < "home of the brave" "your northview knights" northview took to the court thursday night to play more than a volleyball match, but to honor someone very special to them. "catch myself in the gym waiting for her to walk through the door. doesn't feel right without her here". the her is rylee rogers.....the volleyball player was just weeks away from starting her varsity career when she was killed in late july in a tragic car accident. "she ate, slept volleyball. loved northview". northview and terre haute north teamed up wearing these warmup shirts to honor rylee.....before their match, her northview number 12 volleyball jersey was retired and given to her parents! "having her number retired, being remembered forever. she'd be estatic". "that's her number and always will be number 12". "that's rylee's jersey. for her to keep forever". rylee's number 12 jersey won't just be with her parents...the northvie team this season has saved a seat each match on their bench for it as well! "she's always going to be apart of northview volleyball. seeing that on bench reminds us how important it is to play for her". "she'd be more excited than anybody to get that spot. felt right to have that jersey there". "feel overwhelmed with support. honoring her in an amazing way".>
