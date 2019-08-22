Speech to Text for Two Terre Haute organizations partner to put on special concerts for kids

music can bring people together and make you a well rounded person. that's why two local organizations are teaming up. the y-m-c-a in vigo county announced a partnership with blues at the crossroads. it's an annual music festival in downtown terre haute. together the two groups will put on special concerts for kids at the y. meanwhile parents will be able to enjoy music at the blues fest. organizers say it's one way to get the "entire" family involved in local activities. "it's just a way to bring music into the lives of the kids here. provide parents with the opportunity to go to the festival while their kids are having fun and taken care of somewhere else." the event takes place friday, september 13th. it'll be for kids ages18 month... up to 12-years-old. a second event will take place saturday, september 14th. this one is for older kids.