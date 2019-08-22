Speech to Text for McCafe It Forward

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dot com. mcdonald's is starting a new "mccafe it forward" program from august 21st to 23rd five hundred cards will be passed out nation wide. cards are good for one free small mccafe drink. here in the wabash valley the vincennes mcdonald's was lucky enough to give out one of these cards today. "what you can do with that is you can pass it on to somebody else and you can mccafe it forward to somebody else. and they can take it into a mcdonald's " you can mcdonald's " you can track these cards by